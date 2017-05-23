LAPD Officer Injured After Apparently Being Trapped Under Vehicle in Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A LAPD motorcycle officer was injured after being trapped under a vehicle along the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita, officials said.

The incident occurred about 5:15 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway just north of Lyons Avenue exit, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The freeway is closed in the area for an unknown duration, the California Highway Patrol reported. Traffic is backed up in the area for miles, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The motorcycle and a SUV remained at the scene after the crash, aerial video showed.

The officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.

SIGALERT IN SANTA CLARITA: SB I-5 SOUTH OF LYONS AVE - ALL LANES BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) May 23, 2017