Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating 1-Year-Old Boy Last Seen With His Father in Arleta

Police are searching for a 1-year-old boy last seen over the weekend with his father in Arleta.

Angel Yarbrough-Monterroso was last seen around 8 a.m. Saturday in the area of Arleta Avenue and Branford Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported on Tuesday. Police said Angel and his father, 27-year-old Alan Yarbrough, were supposed to go to a local park but never returned home.

Police said the boy’s mother has not had any communication with his father. Police said investigative leads indicate Alan Yarbrough was in Blythe, then in Gallup, New Mexico in recent days.

Investigators believe Alan Yarbrough is possibly heading to Enid, Oklahoma where he has family ties.

Angel Yarbrough-Monterroso is described as hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes, about 24 inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue/green stripe shirt.

Alan Yarbrough is described as hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Angel Yarbrough-Monterroso or Alan Yarbrough is asked to call Mission Area Juvenile Detectives at 818-838-9810 or 818-838-9800.