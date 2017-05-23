Tuesday Tee Time With Ben Brown’s Golf Course at the Ranch at Laguna Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Tuesday Tee Time, we featured Ben Brown’s Golf Course at the Ranch at Laguna Beach. This 9-hole Laguna golf course and country club in Southern California is situated in what’s arguably the most serene and natural setting in Orange County. The course is carved into the naturally dramatic and lush walls of Aliso and Wood Canyons, creating an ultra-private playing experience with stunning views and elevation changes on every fairway. The Ranch at Laguna Beach debuted in October 2016 following a complete reconstruction. The resort/course is located on what was Laguna Beach’s first homestead/ranch established in 1871, which is where the name comes from. The giveaway included a 1-night stay for two, 1 round of golf for 2 and dinner for 2 at the onsite restaurant Harvest. For more information on The Ranch at Laguna Beach and Ben Brown’s Golf Course, you can got to their website.