Anaheim Mother in Extremely Critical Condition After Apparently Being Beaten With Bat by Teen Son: Police

An 18-year-old man was booked on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly assaulting his mother in Anaheim Tuesday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 5800 block of East La Palma Avenue around 8:50 p.m. after receiving a call of a possible assault in a mobile home, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

When they arrived at the scene, they learned from witnesses that a teen who lived at the location with his mother had run away from the scene with a baseball bat, according to Wyatt.

Officers peered inside the residence and found a woman down with apparent severe blunt force trauma, prompting them to force entry, he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and remained in extremely critical condition Wednesday morning.

Wyatt told KTLA the victim is a sworn peace officer who works for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

A few minutes after police responded to the mobile home, dispatchers received a call from someone advising them he was the victim’s son, and that he was in a riverbed. The Santa Ana River is located not far from where the assault took place.

Officers went to the location he gave and found the man, who had a baseball bat in his possession, according to Wyatt.

He was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. Police have not yet released his name.

Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.