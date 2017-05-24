× Bicyclist Killed, 2nd Injured in Winnetka Hit-and-Run Crash: LAPD

A bicyclist was killed and another was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Winnetka early Wednesday, officials said.

The crash was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of Winnetka Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both bicyclists were traveling north on Winnetka when they were struck by a truck.

The victims were taken to a hospital, when one of them died. The other cyclist suffered serious injuries, police said.

No further details have been released.

Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.