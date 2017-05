Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bluetooth connected running sneakers help you run like a pro thanks to real time coaching guidance sent to your headphones.

Rich tries out a pair of Altra IQ sneakers that have Bluetooth technology built right in. They connect to an app on your phone to provide real-time coaching while you run.

Learn more:

Altra IQ Smart Shoes