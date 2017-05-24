Firefighters Work to Put Out Condominium Blaze in Chatsworth; Roads Closed in the Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters are working to put out a blaze at a condominium in Chatsworth Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 8:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was in the wall and attic of the 2-story condo.

The blaze sent smoke in the area.

The north and southbound lanes of Topanga Canyon are closed between Devonshire and Lassen streets until the blaze is extinguished, officials said.