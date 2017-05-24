Graco Recalls More Than 25,000 Car Seats; Webbing May Not Restrain Children in Crash

Graco is recalling more than 25,000 car seats that might not adequately restrain children during a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Wednesday that the webbing in the Graco My Ride 65 car seat failed to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. The agency found that children who are not appropriately restrained are at an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.

The 25,494 Graco My Ride 65 seats recalled were produced between May and August 2014. Model numbers include 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015 and 1794334. Units with a webbing code tag of 2014/06 are affected.

“In the event of a serious motor vehicle crash, the harness webbing restraining the child may break resulting in a child not being properly restrained,” the agency noted.

Graco has said customers will be notified of the recall and dealers will provide consumers with a free replacement harness. The company is expected to begin the recall July 17, once replacement harnesses have been manufactured.

“While waiting for a replacement kit, consumers may continue to use My Ride 65 convertible car seats,” said Danielle Clark, a spokeswoman for Graco’s owner, Newell Brands.

If your model meets the recall requirement, owners can contact Graco consumer services at 1-800-345-4109. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit www.safercar.gov.