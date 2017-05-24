‘Joker’ Lookalike Arrested for Pointing Loaded Gun at Drivers in Miami: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man with green hair and “Joker” tattoos on his face was arrested for pointing a loaded gun at drivers in the Miami area.

Miami-Dade police arrested 29-year-old Lawrence Sullivan on Tuesday, WSVN reported.

Sullivan has “Joker” written across half his forehead and “F--- Batman” on the other half.

According to the Miami Herald, Sullivan had a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun with six live rounds in his pocket when officers confronted him.

Sullivan lives with his mother and listed his occupation as a “tattoo model,” the paper reported.

Sullivan was charged with carrying a concealed firearm. On Wednesday, his bond was set at $5,000.