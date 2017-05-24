Man in Clown Makeup, Bladed Gloves Arrested in Fatal Stabbing Outside Taco Restaurant in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man wearing clown-like makeup and gloves laced with three-inch blades was arrested after police said he stabbed a man to death outside a taco restaurant in Denver.

Christian Lee Gulzow, 36, is charged with first-degree murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

Witnesses said a man wearing white makeup with black streaks on his face went up to the unidentified victim outside a convenience store early Tuesday and threatened him before taking a swing at him with the gloves. On each finger of the gloves were blades that were two to three inches long, according to a probable cause statement from the police department.

The victim, 29, pushed the man away and then retreated down an alley. The suspect followed him.

The victim was later found by police in the parking lot of Torchy's Tacos with a stab wound to the throat, according to CNN affiliate KMGH. He later died at a hospital.

Police used surveillance cameras in the area to find a man on a scooter who matched the suspect's description. He is seen on camera throwing an object into some bushes.

After police arrested Gulzow, a bloody knife was recovered from the bushes.

It was not immediately known if Gulzow has an attorney or why he was reportedly wearing the makeup and bladed gloves.