Man Sought in Caught-on-Camera Attack on Gas Station Clerk, Road-Rage Incident: Santa Ana Police

A man who tried to assault a Santa Ana gas station clerk and rampaged through the store is believed to have also attacked a fellow motorist in a road-rage incident, and police are asking for help finding him.

The two incidents occurred within an hour on March 28 on McFadden Avenue, and both were captured on camera.

The Santa Ana Police Department released video from the gas station assault and photos of the road-rage incident on Wednesday in an attempt to get the man’s identity.

In the first incident, police were called about 6:30 p.m. to a Chevron station in the 2100 block of East McFadden Avenue by a clerk who said a man had been loitering and harassing customers who were using the pumps. She confronted the man, who in turn followed her back into the store, yelled at her and began throwing items from the store at her, police said.

She called 911, but the man returned and began causing “major damage” to the store, trying to assault the clerk, a police news release stated. The man fled.

Then, at 7 p.m., police were called to a fire station on West McFadden Avenue by a woman who said a man cursed at her, threw things out of his car at her and then boxed her vehicle in. He got out of his car and began punching the woman’s passenger-side window.

The woman snapped photos of the man before being able to drive away and call police.

The man is described as Hispanic, 45 to 55 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build and short gray, combed-back hair.

If you can identify the attacker or have details, call Investigator Laura Delisle at 714-245-8647 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.