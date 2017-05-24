Passenger’s Threat on Metro Blue Line Train Prompts Bomb Squad Response in Willowbrook; 1 Person Detained

A threat made by a passenger aboard a Blue Line Metro train Wednesday afternoon prompted a service interruption, bomb squad response and a search for a suspicious package in Willowbrook, authorities said.

One person has been detained, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Ramon Montenegro said about 1 p.m.

Investigators don’t know if there is a package or not aboard the train but Montenegro said it is being searched at Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station as a precaution.

A white sheriff’s bomb squad truck arrived on scene about 1:20 p.m., and multiple other patrol vehicles could be seen, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Blue Line and Green Line trains are skipping the station, Metro said on Twitter.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.

GREEN LINE: Trains SKIP Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station due to police activity. Consider Line 120 for alternate service. pic.twitter.com/8rbmX5LgLU — Metro (@metrolosangeles) May 24, 2017