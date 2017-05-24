× Pernille Lopez, Former IKEA President

Pernille Lopez was president of IKEA North America from 2001-2009 and global HR manager for IKEA from 2009-2011. She oversaw the expansion of IKEA from 15 stores to 38 in North America during her tenure. Pernille says she was trying to be perfect throughout that period in every aspect of her life—as president of an iconic brand, as a wife and as a mother—until she ended up in an ambulance after collapsing from stress. She calls that moment “an invaluable gift” and you’ll hear how it turned into a breakthrough in her life.

Pernille’s book “Design Your Life” is about her remarkable story and about the lessons that we can all learn as she shares her tools for personal success. During this podcast you’ll hear the immediate steps you can take to begin the process of designing your life. And you might even learn how to assemble that Kallax shelving unit or Malm bed with no stress!

Pernille’s Good Life Designed offers personal development services and support including mentoring, workshops and an online course. Pernille is also a corporate and non-profit director serving on the boards of Meijer Corporation, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Coop DK, Copenhagen, Denmark and Save The Children US and International.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews“