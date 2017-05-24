Playboy Model Dani Mathers Gets 3 Years of Probation, 30 Days of Graffiti Removal in Body-Shaming Case

Playboy model Dani Mathers pleaded no contest Wednesday to invasion of privacy after she secretly photographed a naked, 70-year-old woman in an LA Fitness shower area and posted it on social media with a disparaging remark.
After pleading to the misdemeanor charge, the 2015 Playmate of the Year was ordered to perform 30 days of graffiti removal services, according to Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney. She also must serve three years’ probation.
Mathers’ attorney, Dana Cole, said she has never known the victim’s identity, but she has publicly apologized to her. Mathers previously pleaded not guilty in the case.
“I think she wanted to be done with this and accept responsibility for what occurred,” he said.
