Public’s Help Sought in Identifying Teenage Sexual Predator Assaulting Women at Upland Shopping Center

Police in Upland are asking for the public’s help in identifying a teenage male who has allegedly sexually assaulted at least 5 women.

The attacks occurred during several instances on Saturday between 4 and 8:30 p.m., Tuesday at 8:30 p.,. and Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at a shopping center located in the 1600 block of North Mountain Avenue, the Upland Police Department said in a released statement.

Another attack also happened in the 1500 block of West 15th Street.

In the statement police described the incidents as “the suspect grabbing female victims’ buttocks and grabbing the female victims by the hips from behind, and doing multiple pelvic thrusts against the victims’ buttocks.”

After the assault, police said the suspect flees on a bike without saying a word.

According to police, the teenage suspect targeted women in their 30s and younger who were wearing workout clothing or yoga-type pants.

The suspect is described as a white or hispanic male, between the ages of 13 and 18, with dark brown, cropped hair, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build.

The suspect’s clothing description varied between the attacks, but police said he wore a camouflage hoodie in one incident.

The suspect’s bike is described as a black, BMX style bicycle with a rectangular rear reflector.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Upland Police Department at 909-946-7624 or Detective Teague at 909-920-6529.