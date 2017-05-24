Montana GOP Congressional Candidate Accused of Body-Slamming Reporter, Who Recorded Audio of Incident

A national political reporter for the Guardian newspaper Montana GOP congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body-slammed him and broke his glasses Wednesday afternoon before a campaign event in Bozeman, Montana.

“Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses,” reporter Ben Jacobs tweeted. He added in a second tweet: “There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me. Audio is posting soon at @GuardianUS”

Jacobs was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. “He took me to the ground,” Jacobs said, in a story for Guardian US. “This is the strangest thing that has ever happened to me in reporting on politics.”

Gianforte campaign spokesman Shane Scanlon insisted that Jacobs made the first move, after Gianforte tried to grab an iPhone recorder that had been “aggressively shoved” in Gianforte’s face.

