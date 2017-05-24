The Los Angeles City Council has approved a pilot program to install "rumble strips" on the "Canoga Speedway" as they attempt to deter illegal street racing in Chatsworth. Courtney Friel reports from Chatsworth for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 24, 2017.
‘Rumble Strips’ to Be Placed on Chatsworth Street in Effort to Deter Speed Racing
