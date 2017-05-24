2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Missouri Mother’s Boyfriend Allegedly Performed ‘Wrestling Moves’ on Her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Missouri couple face charges in the death of a 2-year-old girl, who died days after authorities say her mother's boyfriend performed “wrestling moves” on the toddler.

The girl’s mother, 19-year-old Cheyenne Cook, and 24-year-old Richard Gamache Jr., have been accused by police of torturing the child, identified only as “AC," KTLA sister station KTVI in St. Louis reported Tuesday.

On May 16, police and EMS responded to the 3800 block of Dorchester Court in House Springs, located about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis. A child having seizures at the residence was taken to the hospital, where she died several days later.

Authorities found that the child had obvious signs of trauma during the visit to her home. They later discovered that Gamache performed wrestling moves including a “Batista Bomb” prior to the injuries that led to her death, according to KTVI.

Wrestlers using the "Batista Bomb" flip their opponents up onto their shoulders before slamming them back-first to the ground.

Investigators also reported finding digital evidence of abuse exchanged between Richard Gamache Jr. and Cheyenne Cook. They say the communications reveal the two tried to hide signs of the physical mistreatment.

“This child was essentially tortured,” said Sheriff Marshak in a statement. “Our prayers are with 'AC' and the investigators that were intimately involved with this investigation.”

Police say that Gamache abused the child over time. Her mother allegedly knew about the abuse, but did not intervene or seek medical help for her daughter.

Richard Gamache faces charges of abuse or neglect of a child, and has a $500,000 cash only bond; Cheyenne Cook faces a charge of endangering the welfare of a child, and has a $2,500 cash-only bond.