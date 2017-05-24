Woman Arrested in NorCal Bank Robbery ID’d as Ex-Placentia Police Officer

A 36-year-old woman arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Danville was identified Wednesday as a former officer in the Placentia Police Department, authorities said.

Jennifer Rae McClary is accused of entering a Bank of the West branch at 307 Diablo Rd. about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Danville Police Department news release.

She was wearing a baseball cap and had a beard that was painted on her face, Bay Area television station KRON reported.

McClary allegedly handed a note demanding money to a bank teller, then fled on foot, the release stated. A weapon was not brandished, and it was unclear whether the suspect was armed at the time.

She was later arrested and booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

Placentia police confirmed McClary was a former officer in the department, though they did not say for how long or when she worked there.

No additional information was immediately released.