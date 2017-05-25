15-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Shot in Boyle Heights: LAPD

A 15-year-old boy was shot early Thursday in Boyle Heights, police said.

At about 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Investigators told KTLA the shooting happened outside of a parked RV.

The teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information was released.

The investigation was continuing.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.