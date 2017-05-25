2 Women Caught on Camera Stealing Car in North Hollywood; Police Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two women were caught on a security footage stealing a car in North Hollywood and police are investigating the incident on Thursday.

The women are seen stealing a blue Scion vehicle from in front of a home on Woodrow Wilson Drive around 7:10 a.m. on May 16. Oakley Stevenson, the owner of the Scion, told KTLA the theft of her vehicle has left her shaken.

"That was a key car, so actually needed to put a key in that car," said Stevenson. "They just start it up right away. It's scary."

The thieves are also shown attempting to get into an Audi vehicle in the area. Stevenson said police told her that thieves have developed new devices and master key fobs to more easily steal cars.

"It's unnerving living by myself in the hills. I want to catch these people," Stevenson added. "I'm tired of it. We work too hard for our stuff."

One woman appears to have blonde hair in the video and is shown wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 818-754-8300.