Arrest Made in Death of Mother of 6 Shot at Long Beach Motel

A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of a woman who was shot last month at a Long Beach motel, police said.

Police had evacuated residents of the northern Long Beach neighborhood as they responded to a home where the gunman was believed to be barricaded after the shooting occurred April 21.

But no arrests were made until Wednesday, when detectives took Compton resident Terry Moore into custody in Lancaster.

Moore was booked on suspicion of murder and an outstanding warrant for violating his post-release conditions for domestic violence, Long Beach police said in a statement.

Police did not disclose Moore’s relationship to Lanette Washington, the 32-year-old mother of six who was found shot at the motel on Long Beach Boulevard.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses originally told KTLA the shooting occurred in a motel room on the third floor. One woman said she heard gunshots then saw a man running out of the room, crying “They shot my girl.”

Washington had a prior residence in Victorville, police said.

Moore is being held in Long Beach Jail without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Long Beach Superior Court on Friday.

