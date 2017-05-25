2-Year-Old Boy Reunited With Mother After Being Found Safe in Stolen Vehicle in Buena Park: Police

Police are searching for a man who stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside in Anaheim, then abandoned the car — with the toddler still in it — in Buena Park on Thursday morning.

The mother called the Anaheim Police Department around 10:45 a.m. to report a vehicle had been stolen from the 3500 block of West Savanna Street while her son was in it, Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

The victim was getting ready to leave her residence when she realized she had left something inside her apartment. She quickly went back to retrieve the item, leaving both the keys and the toddler inside the car, according to Wyatt.

She returned within minutes and discovered the vehicle was gone.

After calling the department, police initiated a red channel broadcast and were able to locate the stolen vehicle a few minutes later, Wyatt said. It was found abandoned in the area of Yosemite and Sequoia drives in neighboring Buena Park.

The boy was found unharmed; he has since been reunited with the mother.

Wyatt did not have a detailed suspect description, describing the car thief only as a white man with a skinny build.

No additional information was immediately available.

BP officer located a child taken with vehicle stolen out of Anaheim. Child unharmed and reunited with mother. #BPPD #hero pic.twitter.com/E9FGVvT5rU — Buena Park Police (@BuenaParkPD) May 25, 2017