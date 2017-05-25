FROGS: Dazzling and Disappearing at Aquarium of the Pacific

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach to explore the new Aquarium of the Pacific exhibit FROGS: Dazzling and Disappearing featuring about two dozen species of frogs and their amphibian relatives to learn they are disappearing faster than other endangered animals. On top of threats posed by habitat destruction, invasive species, climate change, and drought, a fungal disease has caused the catastrophic decline of at least 200 amphibian species. In some places they are disappearing faster than they are being discovered. The exhibition will trace the history of amphibians, their life cycles, the different environments they live in, the diversity of species, and their surprisingly uncertain future.

Frogs: Dazzling & Disappearing

Opens Friday, May 26th, 2017

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 590-3100

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.