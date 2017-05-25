Garden Grove Man, 56, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two 10-Year-Old Girls May Have Other Victims: OCDA

Prosecutors on Thursday asked for the public’s help in identifying possible additional victims of a Garden Grove man accused of sexually assaulting two girls.

Victor Norman Ealey, 56, was charged Monday with two felony counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, with a sentencing enhancement alleging multiple victims, according to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Around April 30, Ealey allegedly committed lewd acts on a 10-year-old girl, who went to the Garden Grove Police Department and reported the assault.

During the investigation, a second alleged victim came forward.

Ealey is accused of accusing performing lewd acts upon the second child — who was around 10 years old at the time — between Jan. 1, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2016, according to prosecutors.

He is being held at the Men’s Central Jail in Santa Ana on $1 million bail. Ealey’s arraignment was continued to June 6, the DA’s Office said.

The defendant had access to children and was in a position of trust when the incidents took place, and investigators are looking into whether there are any other victims in the case.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to call Supervising DA Investigator Eric Wiseman at 714-347-8794.