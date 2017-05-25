‘I’m Broken’: Chris Cornell’s Wife Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Late Rocker Ahead of His Funeral

Vicky Cornell has shared a letter she wrote to her late husband, rocker Chris Cornell, ahead of his funeral on Friday.

“I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies,” she writes in the note obtained by Billboard. “I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting.”

The couple married in 2004 and share two children, Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11.

“You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn’t be alive if it were not for me,” she continued. “My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I’m sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I’m sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace.”

The Soundgarden frontman was found dead in a Michigan hotel room last Wednesday after taking his own life. Vicky Cornell has previously stated that she does not believe that her husband “intentionally” killed himself and believes that Ativan, an anti-anxiety drug he had reportedly taken, played a role.

Cornell will be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Friday. Fans are invited to pay their respects at the grave site following a private service.