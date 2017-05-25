× LASD Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Package at College of Canyons Parking Lot

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and bomb squad examined a suspicious package that was found under a car in the College of Canyons parking lot on Thursday night.

Authorities first arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible explosive device, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweet.

A robot was deployed to obtain the package but was not able to reach under the car and a bomb squad deputy retrieved it, authorities said.

Valenica Boulevard was closed in both directions while authorities examined the package. The device was determined to be fake around 9:20 p.m. and Valencia Boulevard was reopened.

College of the Canyons graduation ceremony was scheduled for Thursday and continued without incident, according to the Department.