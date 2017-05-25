× Long-running, Controversial 710 Freeway Tunnel Proposal Loses Backing of Metro’s Board

After decades of study and controversy, the Metro board of directors unanimously withdrew its support Thursday for the proposed 710 Freeway tunnel and voted to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on local street improvements and other transportation options for the San Gabriel Valley.

“This gets improvements out there now,” said Metro board Chairman John Fasana, a Duarte city councilman. “I’ve realized the tunnel is unfundable and would be built many years from now.”

The vote took place after more than two hours of public comment in the packed Metro boardroom. Cheers went up from 710 tunnel opponents when the voting was finished.

Officials said that without an estimated $700-million contribution from Metro, the chances of the California Department of Transportation funding and building a multibillion-dollar underground freeway from Alhambra to Pasadena were almost nil.

