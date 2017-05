Los Angeles firefighters are battling a fire at a strip mall in Valley Glen on Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of the one story building fire in the 6800 block of North Woodman Avenue around 9:47 p.m.

The roof of the building partially collapsed around 10 p.m. No injuries have been reported, according to fire officials

