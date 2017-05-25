Man Dead, 2 Deputies Injured After Traffic Stop in Compton: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was killed, and two deputies were injured, in a deputy-involved shooting late Wednesday in Compton, officials reported.

At around 11:40 p.m. deputies initiated a traffic stop in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue. Investigators told KTLA three people were inside the car, and one man exited the vehicle and started shooting at a deputy.

The deputy returned fire and the suspect was wounded, sheriff's officials said.

A second deputy also fired his weapon.

It's unclear what prompted the gunman to open fire.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One deputy struck by gunfire was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

A second deputy was treated for minor injuries.

No other information was released.