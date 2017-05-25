Some residents in Newport Beach are dealing with flood damage Thursday after a seawall was destroyed. Lauren Lyster reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 25, 2017.
Newport Beach Residents Dealing With Flood Damage After Seawall is Destroyed
-
Seawall Destroyed in Newport Beach; Streets Flooded
-
Man Armed With Knife Killed in Newport Beach Officer-Involved Shooting: Police
-
Seal Beach Residents Shore up Homes Ahead of Expected Flood Conditions
-
Shark Washes Onto Street in Australia After Cyclone Hits
-
2 Kids Missing After Being Separated From Their Mom When Car Was Swept Away Amid Arkansas Flooding
-
-
10,000-Gallon Sewage Spill Closes Section of Newport Bay
-
Former Owner of Abandoned Dog with 42-Pound Tumor Is Arrested in Irvine After Missing Arraignment
-
Newport Beach Police Celebrate 9-Year-Old Boy Finishing Chemotherapy Treatment
-
10-Year-Old Girl, 11 Others Killed as Tornadoes, Storms and Flooding Hit Southern States
-
Oroville Dam: Gov. Brown Issues Emergency Order Amid Evacuations, Damage Concerns
-
-
Aisha Tyler on Her Directorial Debut for “Axis” and Talks Singing for “Archer”
-
75-Foot Tree Topples Onto Westwood Apartment Building Narrowly Missing Female Resident
-
Gov. Jerry Brown Asks Trump for More Federal Disaster Help After Brutal Winter Storms