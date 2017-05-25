Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales at El Capitan Theatre
-
Dressed as Capt. Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp Surprises Fans on Disneyland’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Ride
-
Alabama Theater Will Not Show ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Over Gay ‘Moment’
-
The El Capitan Theatre ‘Beauty and the Beast’
-
Comedian Bill Bellamy Talks About Transitioning from Stand-Up to Stage Play for “Married But Single Too”
-
Man Stabbed to Death in Front of Cousin in El Monte
-
-
RJ Cyler, Ludi Lin and Dacre Montgomery Talk Superpowers and Kicking Butt in the “Power Rangers” Movie
-
KTLA’s Text-to-Win Tickets to see “Impractical Jokers” Live at the Greek Theatre
-
Joseph Fiennes on Making “The Handmaid`s Tale” with Elizabeth Moss
-
Lonnie Jordan And Paul Rodriguez State We’re “The Best Morning Crew”
-
Radha Mitchell on the Faith Based Movie ‘The Shack”
-
-
Authorities Conduct Active Shooter Drill at South El Monte High School
-
Joey King Shares the Advice Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, and Alan Arkin Gave from the set of “Going in Style”
-
Josh McDermitt Talks “The Walking Dead” Competing with the Oscars