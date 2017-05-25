Promposal Graffiti at Sandstone Peak Prompts Rangers’ Request for Help

For the second year in a row, national park rangers have discovered the same unique graffiti near the highest point in the Santa Monica Mountains.

“PROM?”

That’s the message – an apparent promposal – left in white paint on red rock near Sandstone Peak.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted a photo of the graffiti on Thursday afternoon.

“If you know anything about this promposal graffiti, contact dispatch at 661-723-3620,” the tweet states.

A spokesman for the park said rangers hope getting the word out about the graffiti will help solve the crime.

Last year, a San Diego woman who posted Instagram photos of her paintings made on rock formations in various national parks, including Yosemite and Death Valley, was banned from 524 million acres of federal public land. Casey Nocket, then 23, pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor counts and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community work, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“The resolution of this case sends a message to those who would consider such inappropriate behavior going forward,” said National Park Service law enforcement Chief Charles Cuvelier at the time of Nocket’s sentencing.

Sandstone Peak, at about 3,111 feet, is in Ventura County in the mountains northwest of Malibu. It can be reached from via a popular hiking trail that begins at Circle X Ranch near Calabasas.

Found near Sandstone Peak for the second year in a row. If you know anything about this promposal graffiti, contact dispatch at 661-723-3620 pic.twitter.com/7D4pWr1u3K — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) May 25, 2017