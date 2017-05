× Riverside County Deputy Wounded After Shooting

A Riverside County deputy was wounded and transported to a local hospital after a shooting in Riverside on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. and the shooter is still at large, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have closed Tyler Street from Avenue 50 and Avenue 52 while they search for the shooter, the Department said in a tweet.

Check back for updates on this developing story.