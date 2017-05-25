× San Diego County Congressman Duncan Hunter: Body-Slam ‘Not Appropriate … Unless the Reporter Deserved It’

California Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) had an interesting take on the alleged assault on a Guardian reporter by the Republican front-runner in Montana’s special election, Greg Gianforte.

Hunter told reporters Thursday, “It’s not appropriate behavior. Unless the reporter deserved it,” according to a tweet posted by the Associated Press’ Mary Clare Jalonick.

Rep. Duncan Hunter said of MT reporter assault, “It’s not appropriate behavior. Unless the reporter deserved it.” — Mary Clare Jalonick (@MCJalonick) May 25, 2017

Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a reporter said he slammed him to the ground for asking a question. The special election is today.

The FBI is currently investigating Hunter for possible campaign finance violations. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee recently added Hunter’s San Diego congressional district to its list of 2018 targets.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.