Students Walk Out of Classes at Arts High School in DTLA Over Rape Allegations

Students at Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts walked out of classes today after one teenager accused another of rape.

Some students and parents are concerned that they were not told anything about what allegedly happened. Some also were upset over what they saw as inaction on the part of the school district.

The campus, on the north edge of downtown L.A., is the flagship arts high school for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“I don’t know the whole story, and when I called the school, I was told it was under investigation. No other information was given,” said parent Sibylla Nash. “I don’t know what happened, but something happened, and parents should be notified when these allegations are brought against students.”

