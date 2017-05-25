× Water Main Leak in La Habra; Euclid Street Closed

A major water main leak has caused Euclid Street to close in La Habra on Wednesday night, according to the La Habra Police Department.

Crews were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m. after receiving reports of the break, police said.

Euclid Street is closed from Imperial Hwy to Country Hills Drive until further notice, according to police.

No vehicles or buildings have been damaged and city workers are assessing the road condition.

An initial investigation showed that the road was seriously damaged underneath but had not buckled, police added.