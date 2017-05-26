× 2 People in Critical Trauma Condition After Fall From 200-Foot Cliff Near Dana Point Harbor

A man and woman are in critical trauma condition after they fell from a 200-foot cliff near Dana Point Harbor on Friday night, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Authorities received the call around 9:07 p.m. and sent out a tactical rescue team to retrieve the stranded pair, officials said.

An early investigation revealed that the woman had fallen 30 feet down the cliff and the man had slide down 30-to-40 feet before falling another 100-to-120 feet onto the rocks and brush below, according to Captain Paul Holaday.

The two had been looking out from a gazebo overlooking Dana Point Harbor when they fell, according to authorities.

A technical rescue truck repelled down the cliff and brought the woman back up. The man was rescued a short time later from the ground, authorities said.

The pair was transported in critical trauma condition to Mission Hospital and there were no signs of drugs or alcohol.