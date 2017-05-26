× 8-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car in South L.A.

A 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car in South Los Angeles Friday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to a scene in the 600 block of West 94th Street around 6:38 p.m., police said.

The driver stayed on the scene after the collision and the accident is not considered a hit-and-run crash, according to Officer Jenny Hauser with the LAPD.

