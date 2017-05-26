Authorities Search for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspected Gang Member Who Shot Deputy in Coachella

A suspected gang member who allegedly shot a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy after a traffic stop is still being sought by authorities on Friday morning.

The man has been identified as Coachella resident Gildardo Davila, 27, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Davila allegedly threw a handgun from a vehicle and failed to stop when the deputy tried to pull over a vehicle he was in Thursday at Harrison and First streets in Coachella about 7:45 p.m.

The deputy, an officer for the Coachella Police Department, found the vehicle about 2 miles away, at Calle Mendoza and Las Flores Avenue. There, Davila got out of the vehicle and fled through the residential neighborhood, authorities said.

The deputy chased after him, but Davila allegedly shot and injured him and then was able to get away.

After calling for help, the deputy was airlifted for treatment at a hospital. His injuries are not life threatening, the news release stated.

Meanwhile, a SWAT team responded and was searching the neighborhood for the shooter, whom the Sheriff’s Department identified as Davila.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Dickey of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Nieburger at 760-863-8990.

33.680300 -116.173894