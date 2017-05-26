× Border Patrol Agent Involved in Off-Duty Shooting in Arcadia

A border patrol agent was involved in an off-duty shooting in Arcadia on Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting occurred 8:15 p.m. near First Street and Colorado Boulevard, the Department said.

The border patrol agent shot another person and was not injured in the shooting, according to Deputy Caroline Rodriguez.

It is unknown how many people were involved in the shooting, officials said.

The Department is currently investigating.