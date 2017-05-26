Brush Fire Sparked in Highland Park After Car Catches Fire; 6 Homes Threatened: LAFD

Los Angeles firefighters battled a vegetation fire in Highland Park after a car caught fire and spread into the brush, threatening six homes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fifty-five firefighters were called to the blaze at 4829 East Marmion Way around 8:10 p.m. and initially worked to extinguish the auto fire, fire officials said in a tweet.

The crew then attacked the brush fire above and protected the homes at the top of the hill, according to the Department.

No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged from the blaze that was officially knocked down at 9:04 p.m.

Two camp crews are assisting with mop up and the Los Angeles Fire Department arson team is investigating.