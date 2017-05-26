× California Woman Sues Jelly Belly Candy Claiming Beans Were Full of Sugar

A San Bernardino County woman has filed suit against the Jelly Belly Candy Co. claiming that she was duped into buying and eating sugar-filled jelly beans when she thought she was devouring performance-enhancing “Sport Beans” instead.

Jessica Gomez filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the Fairfield, Calif.-based candy company in March, claiming they mislabeled sugar on the product’s list of ingredients. She is asking for damages, restitution and a court order demanding the company end “fraudulent practices.”

The lawsuit said the candy company advertises its Sport Beans products to athletes as a “energizing” sports performance aid that contains vitamins, electrolytes and carbohydrates.

But there’s a catch.

