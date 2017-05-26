Mark Kriski has KTLA's forecast for May 26, 2017.
Friday Forecast: Overcast, Cool Before Memorial Day Weekend
-
Monday Forecast: Morning Showers, Light Rain Expected
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cool Sunday Forecast
-
Thursday Forecast: Warm Temps Continue; Chance of Rain for the Weekend
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cool and Wet Saturday Forecast
-
Tuesday Forecast: Warming Trend Begins
-
-
Friday Forecast: Chance of Overnight Showers
-
Monday Forecast: Warmer Temps as High Pressure Builds in
-
Tuesday Forecast: Partly Cloudy; Chance of Rain Arrives Thursday
-
Thursday Forecast: Partly Cloudy With a Slight Chance of Showers
-
Friday Forecast: Sunny and Warmer for the Weekend
-
-
Monday Forecast: Cooler Temperatures Ahead of Possible Showers
-
Tuesday Forecast: Slight Chance of Showers
-
Wednesday Forecast: Warm Offshore Winds, Sunny Skies