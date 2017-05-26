LAPD Releases Video of Vehicle Sought in Winnetka Hit-and-Run That Killed Bicyclist, Injured Another

LAPD detectives on Friday released surveillance video of a vehicle sought in connection to a hit-in-run in Winnetka earlier in the week that left one bicyclist dead and another hospitalized.

Two male cyclists were riding home from work around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday when they were struck by a white utility-type vehicle at Winnetka Avenue and Gilmore Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

The men were riding northbound on Winnetka when a male driver suddenly swerved from his lane, striking both victims, the release stated.

The driver stopped, tried to look back at the victims and then drove away from the scene to a parking lot at nearby motel, police said. Several minutes later, he left the parking lot and was last seen heading westbound on Vanowen Street.

One person who saw the collision said it appeared intentional.

“He was driving behind the bicyclists. He saw them, he changed the lane on purpose, hit them from the behind,” said a witness who identified himself only as Vladimir. “Run over the bicycles and took off.”

“I’m sure it was done on purpose,” he added.

Both cyclists were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men died. His name has not yet been released, pending notification of his next of kin.

The second victim is resting at home after being released from the hospital.

A detailed description of the vehicle or of the driver was not immediately provided.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD Detective Doerbecker at 818-374-1943. Calls can also be directed to 1-877-527-3247 during non-business hours and weekends.

Those who would like to remain anonymous should contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-222-8477.