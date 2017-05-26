LAX Expects Record Number of Passengers This Memorial Day Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles International Airport is expecting a record-breaking number of passengers this Memorial Day weekend.

An estimated 895,371 travelers are predicted to travel through LAX over the holiday period, an increase of 5.2 percent over last year's figure, which itself set a record.

Friday and Monday, May 29, are expected to be the busiest days, Los Angeles World Airports said.

The weekend, which kicks off the busy summer travel season, comes a couple weeks after LAX completed a massive relocation effort involving some two dozen airlines and four terminals.

LAX is expecting record travel this summer – 25.6 million passengers, a jump of 2.7 percent over summer 2016's record, 24.9 million travelers. The week of July 11 to 16 is expected to be the busiest.

For this weekend, domestic travelers this weekend are advised to arrive at least two hours prior to departure; international passengers should budget three hours.

Travel tips can be found at laxishappening.com.