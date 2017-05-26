Many people are choosing a “staycation” this holiday weekend, planning to hit Southern California beaches instead of heading out of town. Chip Yost reports from Dana Point for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 26, 2017.
Local Residents Plan to Head to Southern California Beaches Memorial Day Weekend
