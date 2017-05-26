Man Arrested in Connection With Recorded Gas Station Attack, Road-Rage Assault: Santa Ana Police

A man who was caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a gas station and possibly attacking a fellow driver during a road-rage incident was arrested on Friday, according to the Santa Ana police.

Corbalan Jorge Hernandez, 57, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism after two residents recognized the man at a Public Storage facility in the 2700 block of Fairview Avenue and called police around 5:40 p.m.

Hernandez is accused of loitering and harassing customers at a Chevron gas station on McFadden Avenue on March 28. When a clerk approached him about his behavior he allegedly followed her back into the store and began yelling at her and throwing items on the front counter, police said.

Security footage shows a man causing “major damage” to the store and attempting to assault the clerk, according to a police news release.

Nearly an hour later Hernandez allegedly cursed at a woman and threw things out of his car before boxing her in on West McFadden Avenue, police said.

Photos from the scene show a man leaving his car and punching the woman’s passenger-side window. The woman snapped photos of the man before being able to drive away and call police.

Hernandez has reportedly been living out of his car and when asked about the incidents said he was “having a bad day”, according to police.