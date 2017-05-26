× Man Shoots Woman He Dated in Front of Her Family in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Colton Police

A man fatally shot a woman he used to date in front of members of her family before turning the weapon on himself in Colton on Thursday night, according to police.

The man confronted the woman in a parking lot in the 1400 block of East Cooley Drive before allegedly opening fire on the victim and shooting himself, the Colton Police Department said in a news release.

Several of the victim’s relatives who were there when the shooting happened and took the 31-year-old Rialto woman away from the scene, police said. They also dialed 911.

The victim was found a short time after that in the 1100 block of Mount Vernon Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at Arrowhead Regional Hospital.

Authorities have not released her name yet.

Officers responded to a suicide call at the initial location around 8:05 p.m. and located a man with a gunshot wound, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have only identified him as a 39-year-old San Bernardino resident.

Investigators say the two dated in the past, and were recently estranged, according to the release.

The incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Colton police Detective Jaeger at 909-370-5028 or 909-370-5000.