Mother ID’s Teen Fatally Shot in His Driveway in South Los Angeles Area

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in his home’s driveway in the Westmont area, prompting a continuing homicide investigation Friday.

The child was identified by his mother as Isaiah Rogers. He is not a gang member, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The shooting was reported at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of West 93rd Street in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles.

Responding deputies found the teen with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I just heard the three shots and then I looked out the window," said the boy's sister, Ladeja Cooks. "I seen him on the ground; I just ran out the house. ... I just started crying."

The boy's mother, Lakisha Walker, said her son went into the back alleyway with a friend with the goal and getting his little brother. A dark car pulled up and gunfire was aimed at Rogers' friend and then Rogers, the teen's mother said.

The boy was a loving person, Walker said Friday morning as family members and neighbors gathered at the home.

"He would just help you. If he had a problem with you, he would just leave you alone. He wouldn't fight you, he wouldn't argue," she said. "That's how I know this was purposefully done. Whoever did it, they didn't like my son – and they got him away."

Isaiah Rogers wanted to join the U.S. Army, family members said.

The Sheriff’s Department said it wasn’t clear if the shooting was gang-related. Neighborhood residents and Walker said they believe the shooter was a gang member.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters may call 800-222-8477.